Lil Nas X is single after recently ending relationship

Lil Nas X is single.



The 22-year-old rapper revealed the relationship status update during an interview for SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.



During the chat, Cohen asked the Montero hitmaker about previous comments he's made about having found "the one".



"It sounds like from what I'm reading, that you have found somebody, are you, are you happy? Is there anything you can tell me about it?" the Watch What Happens Live host asked.



"Where did you read that?" Nas responded, looking a bit nervous. Cohen told him that he heard that the star was "seeing somebody".



"I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn't want to anymore," he replied.



The TV presenter then joked that he's sure there are "thousands of people applying for the job of a Lil Nas X's boyfriend".



"There are definitely a couple of people for sure," the Grammy winner replied.



However, Nas said that he doesn't want to "ruin anybody's perception" of his new single, That's What I Want, which details what he is looking for in a relationship - but he wants to focus on work instead.



"I don't think I want any guy right now," he continued. "Maybe I'm floating around right now. I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know."