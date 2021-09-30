Lorde: Being less an object of desire makes life easier in music industry

Lorde says being "less an object of desire" has made life easier for her in the music industry.



The 'Mood Ring' singer has insisted that while there is no question there is a "double standard" when it comes to the treatment of men versus women in the music business, she doesn't feel "bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do."



The New Zealand pop star told Variety's Power of Women issue: "Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up.



"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it."



She continued: "I'm sure there's a double standard. I almost don't think of myself as a female artist sometimes, just because I'm less an object of desire.



"I don't feel bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do, which is a really privileged spot to be in."



The 'Green Light' hitmaker branded the industry "fantasy and archetype", and insisted anyone who believes it's "real life" will land themselves in trouble.



She added: "It's a game and if you know the rules, you also know how to break them.



"If you think that the industry is real life, you're going to run into problems. It's fantasy and archetype."



Lorde is set to be honoured at Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles today (30.09.21).



The ceremony will make its return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center, with Katy Perry, writer and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also set to be recognised.



Michelle Sobrino-Stearns - president and group publisher of Variety - commented: "Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honourees.



"We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honourees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”



The event - in partnership with Lifetime - will recognise honourees and other women working in media and entertainment to celebrate their philanthropy.



Lorde is being recognised for her work with climate movement 350 Aotearoa, while Katy is noted for her Firework Foundation arts charity and Amanda is honoured for her work with WriteGirl.