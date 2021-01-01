Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer-free

Mark Hoppus is cancer-free.

The Blink-182 bassist shared the good news with fans on Wednesday, three months after revealing his diagnosis to the world.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he posted on Instagram. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

In June, Hoppus revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and had already undergone three months of chemotherapy.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

The What's My Age Again? hitmaker later shared he had stage VI diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which his mother also battled, and said his prognosis was looking up, tweeting, "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," he continued. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer."