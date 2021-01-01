Taylor Swift served as bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's wedding

Taylor Swift was one of Lena Dunham's bridesmaids at her wedding over the weekend.

The Girls creator tied the knot with Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber on 25 September, with the intimate ceremony held at the Union Club in London.

In an article for Vogue about the nuptials, she revealed there were about 60 guests in attendance, with popstar Taylor, actor Myha'la Herrold, Rosa Mercuriadis, Tommy Dorfman, her podcast co-host Alissa Bennett, and family members Jenna Hally Rubenstein and Alma-Kori Felber among the bridal party.

"In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine. You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there," she told the publication. "I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven't seen in over a year. And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

Taylor has not yet commented on Lena's wedding. However, images posted by Vogue shows Lena in a short white dress, while her bridal party sport matching silver numbers.

The 35-year-old and Luis made their red carpet debut at the Sundance London Film Festival in August, attending the premiere for Zola.