Pete Doherty engaged to girlfriend Katia de Vidas

Pete Doherty is engaged to marry his longtime girlfriend and bandmate Katia de Vidas.



The film editor, who plays piano and keyboard in Doherty's band, the Puta Madres, sparked speculation that she was engaged to The Libertines star when she was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger in a recent Instagram post, and on Tuesday, a representative for the rocker confirmed to MailOnline that they were engaged.



The rep stated that Doherty and de Vidas, who have been together since 2012, have been engaged "for a while".



The engagement confirmation comes shortly after the 42-year-old rocker, who has ditched his bad boy lifestyle and settled down in France with de Vidas, told BBC Scotland that he's been clean for more than two years.



"I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah, I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music," he said.



The Babyshambles frontman was previously engaged to supermodel Kate Moss and model/singer Irina Lazareanu. He has an 18-year-old son named Astile from his relationship with Lisa Moorish, and a nine-year-old daughter named Aisling with South African model Lindi Hingston.