Olly Alexander: 'I'm just pinching myself and doing bucket list things'

Olly Alexander joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss Years & Years' new song "Crave". He tells Zane how ABBA influenced the song and discusses collaborating with Elton John, transitioning from 'It's A Sin' to making music again, Years & Years' forthcoming album, and more.



Key quotes below — feel free to use and credit Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Olly Alexander Tells Apple Music About Years & Years’ Forthcoming Album …

I really wanted to go into this sort of twisted fantasy... '"Crave"' is a good example of this slightly deranged sexual energy that kind of became a bit of a Muse, this character that I very much have been at different times, so that's throughout the record. And I think it's a little bit more assertive than maybe the previous ones. Exactly. Ask for what you want, guys… I feel definitely more solid.



Olly Alexander Tells Apple Music “Crave” Was Inspired by ABBA…

Well, you know who was an inspiration in the studio? Well, amongst others, ABBA.You know how ABBA just take you on a journey? And suddenly there'll be a shift or a change, and you're just like, "Oh, take me with you." So, yeah. They're so weird.



Olly Alexander Tells Apple Music About Collaborating with Elton John and How He Lifts Up Artists…

I think I'm in a place now where I'm just pinching myself and doing bucket list things, like meeting people that I've always wanted to meet and work with, like Elton John. I've got to say, Elton, he's an absolute angel. He rings me up to check on me. I mean, he's an actual legend, but he's also just a really caring guy. I'm so lucky that I got to be in the studio with him, because watching him play piano is just... Gave me chills. I mean, thinking about it gives me chills, so like... And just hearing him talk about his life, his career, and he's still so excited, and he uplifts artists, that's what he loves to do, and so happy to be in his loving embrace.



Olly Alexander Tells Apple Music About Transitioning From ‘It’s a Sin’ to Making Music Again…

From the moment I met Russell T Davies, the writer, and read the script, I was like, "Oh, this is so special. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing." But I think, coming out of that, and then obviously the pandemic and everything that's happened, really put a pause to getting music ready, and I wasn't in a head space where I could focus at all, like a lot of people. So I'm just excited to be coming back. So much about the music I make is all about escapism, but I really wanted this one to be somewhere you're going to have fun, and it's going to be a little sexy, a little thrilling...And so I just wanted to really bring all that stuff out, and have fun, like... God.