Celebrity Search Engine
is back this week with a brand-new episode. This week, Abbie is joined by British singer, 2020 Strictly star and TikTok-er HRVY. He talks with Abbie about his new music and upcoming tour, his time on Strictly Come Dancing, his love life and becoming more well-known plus more!
HRVY will step up to be quizzed by host Abbie McCarthy, with a selection of questions based on the most popular, frequently looked-up, weird and wonderful searches on the internet, about himself!
HRVY’s biggest moments
“Well, I’ve got a plaque over there, and it was when I hit 500,000,000 streams combined, so it was a couple of years ago and when that got handed to me, I was like, oh that’s mad like that’s actually not bad, 500,000,00 is quite good.”
Who is HRVY?
“HRVY is a 22-year-old man, not a boy, I’m a man now, I look like a boy, I’m a man, who likes to sing, who would like to do a bit of dancing, who would like to act one day and has no vowels on his name because he thought it would be a really cool thing to do. And also, help out on search engines because you know there is a lot of H-A-R-V-E-Y’s around but as soon as you put H-R, your boy comes up so, it was a smart move, but also now everyone asks me, especially elderly people, why on earth I don’t have vowels in my name. So, I have to explain to them I do actually have vowels in my name, on my birth certificate, but, it’s just because I thought I was a cool artist.”
HRVY on his love life and who he is dating
“Do you know what, I went on a date the other day, I haven’t dated for a while, I had a fling months and months and month ago with someone, she was a YouTuber. She was great, lovely, lovely girl and then I’ve kind of been focusing on getting all this music out for the past couple of months, and then recently I met someone on the red carpet, at the NTAs actually, she was standing in front of me and I was like wow, she’s very, very beautiful! And then yeah, I ended up getting her number, and we’ve been on a few dates.”
“Whilst I was on Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni, who is the biggest ladies’ man ever, right, he’s Italian, he’s got that. We were speaking to someone, and the girl said, oh I really want to get tattoos. And he said “no, no, no, no, why would you put a sticker on a Ferrari?” And I was like you know what, that is such a good line, and I heard it and I pulled him aside and I said mate, I’m gonna use that one day, I’m gonna steal that. And we were at the NTAs, and this lovely girl said, said, talking about tattoos and she went, “ah, I would love to get tattoos”, and there was another boy there as well, and he was also cool and a cheeky chappy and I feel like he was trying it as well. And I came out with this line, and I said it, I was like ah, babe you wouldn’t put stickers on a Ferrari, would you? Mate and that was it.”
Advice HRVY has got from other singers
“Shawn Mendes gave me some advice, you know what he told me, he said to me at the end of the day, after everything if the music is something that you don’t love and the music isn’t good, then it doesn’t matter, which is, I realised so true. You can promote and you do TikTok’s and you can smash the life out of a song, but if people don’t like the song, then they won’t listen to it, it doesn’t matter how many followers you have and I think that’s what I realised as well, it’s so true the music has got to be good, the song has to be a good song, because that’s what people are listening and buying into at the end of the day, and if you don’t love it, how can you expect anyone else to love it, you know, so that advice I’ve taken with me.”
HRVY on being discovered and what it’s like to be noticed and more popular.
“I remember when I was in class and my video was on like 990 likes, not thousands, 990 and it was about to hit 1000 likes this video, and everyone in my class was like oh my god and everyone was refreshing their page and it hit 1000 likes, and everyone was like wooaahh! And then from then, I can’t even remember, it just started going and going and going from there, and then I’d wake up every morning with a couple more thousand on different things and yeah it went from there.”
HRVY on Strictly Come Dancing, friends he made and breaking records
“Best show ever, very hard, so hard, it was so exciting to be part of the show, where at the time there was nothing else on TV, we were one of the only live shows that were actually happening and going ahead, a lot of TV got moved or cancelled, whereas we were on air, so it was a privilege to do it. The ratings were the biggest, for a long time. I’m glad I got to be a part of that show, and I met some amazing people, I made some really really good friends, especially Maisie and Jamie, Jeanette my partner, all so close, Clara, all those guys, it was a really, really good time.”
“I’m glad it’s over now because it was so hard and tiring, I wanted to hang my ballroom shoes up and get back to my music, but yeah it was good.”
His nomination for the Celebrity Search Engine podcast
“Maisie would be good, Maisie Smith, I’ll tell you why because she’s been doing EastEnders for, I don’t know how long, and I reckon she’s got some tea on cast members, well I know she does because she tells me, and she’s very straight up and honest so I think if you ask her stuff, she’s just going to say it with her chest.”
Celebrity Search Engine, hosted by Abbie McCarthy, releases new episodes every Wednesday. Produced by Create Podcasts.