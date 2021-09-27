Leona Lewis leads tributes to R&B songwriter Andrea Martin

Leona Lewis has led tributes to late R&B singer-songwriter Andrea Martin.

The talented star, who was known for her work with major artists including Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, En Vogue, and the 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker, sadly passed away on Monday (27.09.21) at the age of 49.

A statement on Andrea's Instagram page read: “Dear family and friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie’.

“Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalise arrangements at this time, Once finalised, we will be sure to post arrangements.

“Forever a legend. April 14, 1972 – September 27, 2021.”

The late record producer co-wrote Leona's 2008 song 'Better in Time' with J. R. Rotem, and upon hearing the sad news, the 36-year-old singer felt compelled to sing the song at her piano.

In a touching tribute, she wrote on Instagram: "Last night I sat at my piano & felt drawn to sing Better in Time. I played it through a number of times as it was the only song my heart felt like singing. This morning I woke up to the heartbreaking news that Andrea Martin, who wrote this song, had passed away. I’m deeply saddened that such a light has been lost. Andrea was truly a musical force & wrote some of my favorite songs that touched the core of my soul. Thank you for sharing your music with me and the world angel. Thank you for giving me the gift of Better in time. Rest in love. (sic)"

US R&B star Monica - who ended up recording Andrea's co-write 'Before You Walk Out of My Life', which was intended for Toni Braxton's 1996 'Secrets' LP - tweeted: “Before You Walk Out Of My Life” has always had a special place in my heart.. Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always. (sic)"

Andrea's long-time songwriting partner, Ivan Matias, wrote: “We are all special in some way, but Andrea Martin was extraordinarily special.”

The pair notably penned Blu Cantrell and Sean Paul's 2002 hit 'Breathe'.

As well as writing for other artists, Andrea released her only album 'The Best of Me' in 1998.