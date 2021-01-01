Grimes jokes about colonising one of Jupiter’s moons following Elon Musk split

Grimes is making some wild plans following her “semi-split” from Elon Musk.



Speaking to Page Six, the 33-year-old musician joked that she was going to start a “lesbian commune” following the split from her partner of three years.



“I’ll be colonising (one of Jupiter’s moons) Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” she said, seemingly referring to the SpaceX founder’s $178 million (£94.8 million) contract with NASA.



The joint venture is to help the space agency reach Europa to explore whether it is inhabitable.



On Friday, the 50-year-old Tesla founder confirmed he and Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, were taking some time away from each other.



“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said in a statement.



“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” he continued, confirming the couple will continue to co-parent their 16-month-old, X Æ A-Xii.