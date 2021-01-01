Lizzo urges people to 'talk about institutionalised racism' during Global Citizen set

Lizzo urged people to "talk about institutionalised racism" as she performed at Global Citizen Live over the weekend.

The Good as Hell hitmaker took the stage in New York's Central Park on Saturday evening for the 24-hour fundraising concert to perform her hits Juice and Truth Hurts, as well as issue an important message.

"Now I'm a rich b**ch, that's exciting, that's never happened," she said, reports People. "I'll be like, 'What kind of rich b**ch do I want to be?' And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would God give me so much if I can't give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back."

She went on to note that Central Park was once Seneca Village, a 19th-century settlement of mostly African-American landowners who were ordered to leave in 1857 and their houses were torn down for the construction of Central Park.

Lizzo urged her fans to remember to keep the conversation about racism alive when they think about how to improve the world.

"As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalised racism that happens in this country all the time," Lizzo continued. "And if we don't talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future? It's time to talk about things, and it's time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others."

Other performers at Global Citizen Live included Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Coldplay, and Shawn Mendes.