Machine Gun Kelly involved in altercation during festival performance

Machine Gun Kelly was involved in an altercation with an audience member at the Louder Than Life Festival over the weekend.



Video footage shows the Bloody Valentine hitmaker singing as he gets off the stage and walks towards the audience during his set in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Suddenly, a member of the audience shoved him while he was performing, causing the musician to stumble backwards.



A member of security intervenes and keeps them separated before escorting the unknown man away in a head grip but Kelly follows and appears to throw a punch, although it cannot be seen if his fist made contact with the man. Multiple members of security broke up the altercation and made Kelly walk back, after which he resumed his performance.



His Louder Than Life set made headlines for other reasons too. His performance reportedly received a mixed reaction from the crowd, with some booing him as he entered the stage. One video taken by a crowd member shows a large portion of the audience yelling "you suck", booing, and sticking up their middle fingers.



The 31-year-old later took to Twitter to deny there was any booing from the audience.



"I don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones," he wrote.



The incident comes just weeks after Kelly, who is dating Megan Fox, was involved in a brawl with Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.