The Lathums on course for Number 1 debut album with 'How Beautiful Life Can Be'

The Lathums are set for Number 1 glory on this week’s Official Albums Chart with their new album How Beautiful Life Can Be.



The Wigan indie band’s debut full-length release leads a flurry of new entries on today’s Official Chart Update with a healthy lead of 3,700 chart sales over their nearest rival.



The Lathums’ potential Number 1 is the latest step in the quartet’s rise to fame. Over the past year the band have garnered praise from the likes of Paul Weller, Elton John and Tim Burgess, a Top 20 EP with The Memories We Make, and last November they helped pull their hometown football team Wigan Athletic FC out of administration by raffling off a one-off vinyl.



Meanwhile, London group Public Service Broadcasting could land their highest-charting record yet as their latest collection Bright Magic opens at Number 2.



Australian artist Natalie Imbruglia is eyeing up her first Top 10 album in 14 years with Firebird, currently at Number 4, while alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves could land their first Top 10 in 15 years with Lifeforms at Number 7.



Just outside the Top 10 are Sleep Token’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb (11), and The Clash’s 1977 self-titled debut (12), while the third album from London artist Nao, And Then Life Was Beautiful, is on track for a Top 20 debut (16).



Rock band Tremonti start at Number 17 with their fifth album Marching In Time, Tom Speight’s Everything’s Waiting For You is at Number 20, and a 40th anniversary reissue of Madness’ Absolutely starts at Number 22.



More new releases that could land in this week’s Top 40 include Joanne Shaw Taylor’s The Blues Album (26), The Pixies’ Trompe Le Monde (28), and Mostack’s High Street Kid 2 (31).



Finally, reissues of Robbie Williams’ first two solo albums, Life Thru A Lens and I’ve Been Expecting You, sit at 35 and 39 respectively.