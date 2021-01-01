Tool to embark on 2022 tour of Europe

Tool are set to return to Europe for a tour in 2022.



Maynard James Keenan and co will hit the road in April and May next year for their first run since the release of their acclaimed 2019 LP, 'Fear Inoculum', and since the COVID-19 pandemic.



The jaunt kicks off on April 23 in Copenhagen, and includes a stop at London's The O2 arena on May 9, before concluding in Budapest on May 24.



Drummer Danny Carey said in a press release: “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road.



“These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”



Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 1 at 10am local time, with the UK and Irish dates on sale at 9am local time. TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets on September 28 at 10am local time for 24 hours.



The tour news comes after frontman Maynard, 57, revealed he had "ugly" COVID-19 for the second time in November, and was hospitalised on December 1, after it "kind of" progressed into pneumonia.



Sharing his symptoms earlier this year, he said it was: "Ugly, ugly. Couldn't breathe."



He continued: "I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit that, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia. So, if I stayed in the hospital, they said, 'Okay, we can keep you here, but you're fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don't have, so what do you want to do?' I'm like, 'Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.' So, you're just treating symptoms at that point. There's nothing you can do other than treat the symptom, so for a real cough medicine, not the c*** over-the-counter and then like an inhaler, and some antibiotics to fight the pneumonia and strap the f*** in."



The 'Third Eye' star first had coronavirus in October.



He said at the time: "I'm still dealing with the residual effects. But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn't pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that.”



Maynard previously implored everyone to take the pandemic “seriously" and wear face masks and social distance in order to help flatten the spread of the virus.







Tool's 2022 Europe tour dates:



April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena



April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum



April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena



April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena



April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle



May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester



May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena



May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena



May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena



May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena



May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis



May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena



May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena



May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome



May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena



May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena



May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna