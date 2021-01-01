NEWS Interpol recording new album Newsdesk Share with :





Interpol have begun work on their 7th studio album with legendary producers Flood & Moulder. It follows Marauder, their acclaimed 2018 release.



Flood & Moulder, whose work together includes Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins, won a BRIT Award for the Foals Holy Fire in 2014.



“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” Daniel Kessler said. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”



Interpol are currently recording in London with the new album expected next year on Matador Records.



The band have already announced 2022 shows at the Rose Bowl in LA headlining Just Like Heaven, Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes, as well as one of the headliners at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.