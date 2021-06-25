NEWS Ed Sheeran to perform special live stream from London Newsdesk Share with :





Superstar UK artist Ed Sheeran will perform in a special Nova’s Red Room live stream from London, on Friday 29 October, coinciding with the release of his latest studio album ‘=’ which drops the same day.



At a time when Aussies are looking for good news, Ed Sheeran perform his biggest hits and brand new songs from his new album (some of which he will perform for the first time) in an exclusive Nova’s Red Room with Ed Sheeran.



In his fourth performance for Nova’s Red Room, Ed Sheeran and the Nova Network will continue their 10-year relationship – from being the first commercial radio network to back ‘The A Team’ to his current hit ‘Shivers’. Beginning on day one when Sheeran, a virtually unknown singer performed in Nova 96.9’s reception in Sydney, Sheeran went on to perform in Nova’s Red Room in 2012 at the Bucket List in Bondi. After headlining Nova’s Red Room Global Tour in 2017 at Whelan’s in Dublin, a venue where he started his music career, Sheeran fulfilled a dream to perform at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 for a very special Nova’s Red Room.



Paul Jackson, NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Programming & Marketing Officer said, “Ed Sheeran is an incredible artist. From performing at Nova’s reception, to the Bucket List in Bondi and Nova’s Red Room Global Tour, we knew he was something special from the very start and have been so proud to support his career. We can’t wait to share this experience with his Australian fans.”



Hosted by Kent ‘Smallzy’ Small, Nova’s Red Room with Ed Sheeran will also feature support from up-and-coming UK artist Maisie Peters, whose debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ has been released under Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records.



Exclusive to Nova and smooth, winners will be the first to experience songs live from Sheeran’s new album ‘=’ when he performs exclusively for Nova’s Red Room with Ed Sheeran. The only way to be part of this special event is by listening to the Nova Network and entering via the Nova Player from Monday, 27 September.



Since bursting onto the music scene in 2011 with his first single ‘The A Team,’ Ed Sheeran has become one of the world’s most highly acclaimed artists. His debut album

‘+’ was certified six times platinum in the UK while his second album ‘x’ scored a Brit Award for Album of the Year with smash hit single ‘Thinking Out Loud’ earning him two Grammy Awards.



The British tenor made history in Australia as the first artist to debut two new singles in 2017, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on The Hill’, at # 1 and # 2 on the ARIA singles charts. The singles combined have over six billion views on YouTube. In 2019, Sheeran’s fourth studio album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ debuted at # 1 in most major markets and produced # 1 single ‘I Don't Care’ and Top 5 ARIA single ‘Beautiful People’. On 25 June 2021, Sheeran released ‘Bad Habits’, the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album ‘=’ and on 10 September released his second single ‘Shivers’, with the full album set to be released on 29 October. With record sales of more than 150 million worldwide, Sheeran is one of the world's best-selling music artists.



Listeners have the chance to win their invite to Nova’s Red Room with Ed Sheeran by listening to the Nova Network or entering via the Nova Player from Monday, 27 September, with opportunities to enter by listening to smooth or via the smooth Player to follow shortly.



Australia's premier intimate music brand Nova’s Red Room has seen over 250 international and local artists having perform money can’t buy experiences for fans. In April 2020 Nova launched Nova’s Red Room Live Stream to continue to connect artists and their fans under current conditions, with Katy Perry, The Kid LAROI, Dua Lipa, Conan Gray and Benee connecting with Nova listeners.



Nova’s Red Room with Ed Sheeran will be held on Friday 29 October