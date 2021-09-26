David Byrne wins Special Tony Award for American Utopia

David Byrne was honoured with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Annual ceremony.

The former Talking Heads frontman accepted the prize at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday (26.09.21) for his outstanding Broadway production, 'American Utopia', which shares a name with his 2018 solo album of the same name.

The acclaimed show includes David and 11 musical artists performing songs from the LP, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career.

The 69-year-old musician also took to the stage to perform Talking Heads’ 1983 hit ‘Burning Down the House’ at the star-studded awards show - which was hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald.

In June, David celebrated 'American Utopia' returning to Broadway for a six-month run, after the theatre district was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular show moved from The Hudson to St. James Theatre on 44th street as of September 17.

The singer, songwriter and actor said in a statement at the time: "It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17 — remount previews begin. We’re moving to the St. James Theatre — just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger — I guess we did alright!

“Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was — we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

In 2020, a Spike Lee-directed movie adaptation of the show was released.