NEWS Coldplay & BTS take on Ed Sheeran for Number 1 single Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Coldplay & BTS’ new single My Universe is taking on Ed Sheeran for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart. The Max Martin-produced collaboration opens at Number 2 on the Official Chart First Look and is just 1,000 chart sales behind current leader, Ed Sheeran’s Shivers (1).



My Universe will feature on Coldplay’s upcoming album Music Of The Spheres, released on October 15. It’s the second single from the collection, following May’s Number 12-peaking Higher Power. Both acts performed the single at this weekend's Global Citizen Live concert in New York.



If it holds its position, My Universe will be Coldplay’s highest-charting single since their 2017 Chainsmokers collaboration Something Just Like This. For BTS, it could be their highest-peaking single in the UK to date.



Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Nigerian artist CKay looks set to hold in the Top 10 for a second week, currently at 9. The sleeper hit was first released in 2019 and has now taken off globally thanks to series of international collaborations and remixes of the song.



Elsewhere in the First Look Top 20, Ed Sheeran’s Visiting Hours looks set to rebound back into the Top 20, up five places to 16, and Becky Hill & Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) is on track to climb for a fifth consecutive week, so far up three spots to 17.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.