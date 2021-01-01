Status Quo's Alan Lancaster dies aged 72

Alan Lancaster has died aged 72.

The Status Quo bassist and founding member has sadly died after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), with the news confirmed by his family through the musician's close friend Craig Bennett.

In a statement, he wrote: "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo.

"Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army."

Alan sadly died at home after his health battle.

In a second statement on social media, he added: "At the request of his loving and deeply cherished family, am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo. Alan Lancaster passed away this morning at his Sydney home, surrounded by family.

Alan had been dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 72. Status Quo began Rockin’ All Over The World in 1967. The legendary band amassed decades of hit songs, including Down Down and Whatever You Want. Alan married his beautiful wife Dayle in 1978. They met when Alan and Status Quo, along with Slade and Lindisfarne, toured Australia in 1973."

His widow Dayle also penned a loving tribute to her husband.

She said in a statement: "We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus."