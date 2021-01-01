Jennifer Lopez doesn't take social media too seriously

Jennifer Lopez tries not to take social media seriously so it doesn't affect her on an emotional level.



The music superstar can be relied upon to upload content to her Instagram and Twitter pages on a regular basis, and while she engages with social media frequently, she makes sure she doesn't take it so seriously that the negativity and trolling affects her.



"I'm lucky because I know enough of the old world before social media, and so I'm not a kid who's growing up on it where it's the be-all and end-all and it could really destroy me emotionally," she told Adweek magazine. "I know that it's great for what it is, but I also don't take it so seriously that it could somehow hurt me on an emotional or personal level."



The 52-year-old loves being able to use her platforms to promote her projects and brand partnerships and to set the record straight on any rumours, but she also sets boundaries and only posts what she feels comfortable with.



"I also recognize the responsibility and the need to set boundaries. It's also on my terms without the traditional media creating a narrative that I can't dispel," she explained. "Now I can go, 'No, that's not who I am.' And people can see me for who I really am. There's a direct line, and I think that's incredibly important.



"If somebody wants to be outspoken on social media, that is their right and their privilege, and I applaud them for it - for not being afraid of what other people are going to think when speaking their minds. I speak my mind when I need to, and I wouldn't want anybody judging me for that. That's something that is really a personal choice."



Her social media strategy seems to be working as she has 177 million Instagram followers and 45 million on Twitter.