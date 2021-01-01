Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

Jack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life.

The former White Stripes frontman is passionate about creating "art", and he insisted it was essential for him to set up his Third Man Records company, which as well as a record label, now also includes shops and even a vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

He said: “It is this disease I have and I don’t know what started it, but if there is no struggle involved in my life I get scared and confused. If art is not being made in some way, I start worrying. I wish I could pinpoint why this is necessary for me. I can’t get away from it.”

And the 'Steady As She Goes' hitmaker is pleased he's been at the heart of the recent resurgence in vinyl records.

He told The Times' Saturday Review: “We were part of a pioneering movement to make vinyl a reality again.

"Not a day goes by when you don’t see a television show with a turntable in it. Taylor Swift’s last album sold 125,000 vinyl copies in the first week. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and all the teenage pop stars release records now.

"It was great to be part of the genesis of that."

While Jack has just opened a Third Man store in central London, the 46-year-old musician admitted he'd rather take music to smaller places.

He said: "Man, I gotta tell you, I would open Third Man stores down back alleys in poor areas rather than the centre of London if I could.

“In my neighbourhood we never had a record or bookstore. That probably has a lot to do with my idea of Third Man as churches for a religion of the arts where, to put a romantic spin on it, we’re spreading the gospel.

"I like the idea that some kid might be lured into the shop by the colours and sparkles, then be turned on to a punk record that is life-changing.”