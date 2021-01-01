Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are "always working through stuff" in their marriage.



In an interview for the October 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Australian actress opened up about how she met the country music star at a G'Day LA event in 2005, and how their assistants pulled strings "behind the scenes" to eventually help them "hook up".



Noting Keith was "sort of intimidated" by her at first, Nicole went on to explain that they are constantly working on their marriage, having tied the knot in 2006.



"We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love based, so there's an enormous amount of give and take," she shared. "I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way."



Nicole and Keith share two daughters together - Sunday Rose, 13, and 10-year-old Faith Margaret - and when it comes to juggling parenting with their busy careers, the star noted there is not much time for socialising.



"I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying," the 54-year-old insisted.