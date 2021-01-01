Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes split four months after son's birth

Jason Derulo has split from his girlfriend Jena Frumes four months after the arrival of their son.



The Talk Dirty hitmaker announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had parted ways with Jena, the mother of his four-month-old son Jason King.



"Jena and I have decided to part ways," he wrote. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time (sic)."



The announcement has surprised fans of the couple, as Jena wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute to the R&B singer earlier this week to celebrate their joint birthday on 21 September.



"You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys.



"I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever."



According to E! News, the Savage Love star met fitness model Jena at the gym just before the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, and they announced they were expecting a boy in March. Jason King was born on 8 May.