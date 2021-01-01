NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Shivers' claims second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran remains the king of the Official Singles Chart as his latest single Shivers claims a second week at Number 1.



Ed’s second single from his upcoming album = racked up another 6.1 million streams over the past seven days to hold its place at the summit. Shivers fends off strong competition from Elton John & Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), which jumps two places to Number 2 – Elton’s highest-charting single as a lead artist since his re-release of Are You Ready For Love hit Number 1 in 2003.



Meanwhile, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby leaps six places to a new peak at Number 3, and following the release of his new album Montero, That’s What I Want is this week’s highest new entry at Number 10, and former Number 1 Montero (Call Me By Your Name) rebounds 47 places to Number 16.



Central Cee’s Obsessed With You (4) and Glass Animals’ Heat Waves (7) both hit new peaks this week, and Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Nigerian artist CKay zooms 14 places to Number 9. The sleeper hit was first released in 2019 and has now taken off globally thanks to series of international collaborations and remixes of the song.



Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) – surprise-released last week after taking off on TikTok – is new at Number 25, out-performing the Number 40 peak of the original single released in 2015.



Further down, four songs reach new highs in the Top 40: The Anxiety (aka Willow And Tyler Cole)’s viral hit Meet Me At Our Spot lifts six places to 29, David Guetta, Mistajam and John Newman’s If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) hops five spots to 31, Dermot Kennedy’s Better Days climbs five to 35, and Bad Day by US rising star Justus Bennetts climbs six places to make its Top 40 debut at 38.