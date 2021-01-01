NEWS Drake narrowly beats Lil Nas X to reclaim Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Drake returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Certified Lover Boy, denying Lil Nas X a chart-topping debut with Montero.



Drake’s latest record rebounds from 3 to 1 and leads on streams this week – though it was a tantalisingly close finish as fewer than 500 chart sales separate the Top 2 albums, with Lil Nas X’s debut studio collection leading on downloads.



Meanwhile, UK rapper Tion Wayne finishes at Number 5 with his debut record Green With Envy, landing just ahead of Bob Dylan’s Springtime In New York – Bootleg 16 at Number 6. Springtime is Dylan’s 41st Top 10 album and claims the most physical sales of the week.



Legendary English rock band Genesis score their first Top 10 album in seven years with hits collection The Last Domino at Number 9, and Birmingham drill rapper M1llionz closes off this week’s Top 10 with his debut mixtape Provisional License.



Further down, Canadian metal group Spiritbox open at Number 19 with debut album Eternal Blue, while former Fleetwood Max guitarist Lindsey Buckingham bows at Number 25 with his self-titled seventh solo album.



Finally, nine-piece K-Pop boyband NCT 127 earn their first UK Top 40 album with their third Korean language album Sticker, which rounds off the chart at Number 40.