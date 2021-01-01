Tom Petty documentary gets worldwide cinema release next month

A Tom Petty documentary is coming to the big screen next month.

The film 'Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers' - which is focused on his legendary 1994 solo record - will be given a theatrical release around the world to celebrate the late singer's birthday as part of a one night global celebration.

The film will appear on the big screen with surround sound for the first time on October 20, while there will be select Encore Screenings the following day.

The uplifting documentary looks at the "mastery and turbulent personal life" of the music icon, focused on the period of 1993 to 1995.

During this time, Tom worked with producer Rick Rubin for the first time, making the project an exciting one for fans.

The film also features never before seen footage and new interviews with the likes of Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, 'Wildflowers' co-producer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, and many more.

The documentary was first aired in March at SXSW 2021, where it won the festival's Audience Award.

It's been directed by Mary Wharton, who previously worked on 'Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President', 'Sam Cooke: Legend', 'Elvis Lives!' and 'The Beatles Revolution'.

Later this year, fans will be able to watch it worldwide for free in 4K resolution on Petty's YouTube channel.

The 'I Won't Back Down' hitmaker passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose and Heartbreakers guitarist Campbell previously said he is thankful he had been given the opportunity to really "connect" with his friend on their final tour together.

He said: "In the hospital, lying in the bed, I talked to him a little bit. He couldn't communicate, but maybe he heard me, I don't know.

"It's hard to put into words but I had an opportunity on the plane a couple of times towards the end of the last tour to connect, to say all the things I really wanted to say to him.

"We were able to touch base, to identify our bond and our friendship in a very powerful way. I feel fortunate to have had those moments with him, not knowing what was going to unfold."

Tickets for 'Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers' are on sale now at TomPettyFilm.com.