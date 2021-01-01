BRIT Awards announcement 2022 date and new committee chair

The BRIT Awards is set to take place in February next year.



The prestigious event - which will be broadcast live on ITV - is set to return to London's O2 Arena, with Polydor co-president Tom March taking over as chair of the BRIT committee for 2022.



The ceremony will take place on February 8, which follows the 2021 edition featuring performances and big wins from the likes of Sir Elton John, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa.



After the last ceremony "put the artists and their music front and centre", the BRITs - with Universal Musical UK still at the helm - is looking to continue with that "ethos".



In a press release, they said: "The 2022 show will continue to build on that ethos; celebrating British and international artists and their achievements over the past year, in what is set to be an even more innovative and interactive show than ever before."



More announcements are expected over the coming months.



At the ceremony in May, Little Mix made history as they became the first female recipients of the Best British Group prize.



The 'Black Magic' hitmakers dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.



They said: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”



Elsewhere at the ceremony, Dua Lipa won both British Female Artist and Album of the Year for 2020 hit 'Future Nostalgia', while Harry Styles was awarded Best British Single for his track, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and J Hus took home the British Male Solo Artist gong.



In the international categories, Billie Eilish won Female Solo Artist, The Weeknd won Male Solo Artist, and HAIM were named International Group.