The Rolling Stones discuss whether 2021 tour will be the last

Members of the Rolling Stones are mulling over whether or not this year will be their last tour.

The legendary rock band sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone magazine's David Fricke to discuss their upcoming tour and the passing of their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts. Watts, who had been with the band since 1963, passed away last month at the age of 80 from an undisclosed illness.

Each member shared their fondest memories of Watts, before being pressed on whether the difficult news means their current tour will be their last. Each musician gave a slightly different answer.

"I've been asked that question since I was 31," joked vocalist Mick Jagger. "I don't know. I mean, anything could happen. You know, if things are good next year and everyone's feeling good about touring, I'm sure we'll do shows. I'm just trying to concentrate on this tour now."

When asked whether it is the last tour or more of a process of "finding out what feels right" without Watts, guitarist Keith Richards said, "It's more that way. We hit a very difficult point, to take this thing out. But we're gonna do it. Charlie was prepared for us to go ahead. We were expecting him to pick it up somewhere. Steve (Jordan) was, thankfully, going to be the pickup. But things ain't turned out that way."

Bassist Ronnie Wood said rehearsals, where they've practised "80 to 90" songs, are showing "another unexploded mine".

"I got a feeling that we're just tickling the surface here," Wood said. "We're seeing another unexploded mine. It's got a lot of time on it."

The band's No Filter tour resumes in Missouri on Sunday, with Jordan on drums.