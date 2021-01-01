Rihanna 'gets scared' when people put her on a pedestal

Rihanna "gets scared" when people try to put her on a pedestal.



The Umbrella singer was declared a billionaire by editors at Forbes magazine last month, four years after launching her inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which was followed by her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, and skincare venture Fenty Skin.



When asked about her successful business empire, Rihanna, who is now the wealthiest female musician in the world, admitted she thinks about how far it has come all the time to help her keep her feet on the ground.



"I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I... get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there... I'm like, 'No, I want to be on the ground.' I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it's not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?" she said to Extratv.com. "I don't want to be this 'icon'... I want to remember who I am and I always accomplish that with where I came from."



When the reporter pointed out that she is inspiring other women of colour to become entrepreneurs, Rihanna said knowing that makes all of her hard work worthwhile.



"I think that is what makes it worth it. That's what I want. That's what I worked for," the 33-year-old shared. "I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them. And it's mutual respect that I have because I wouldn't be here without them."



Rihanna gave the interview on the red carpet of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, which is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.