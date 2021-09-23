Kelly Clarkson drops new Christmas song, Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You), ahead of new album

Kelly Clarkson has released her latest Christmas-themed single, ‘’.

The 39-year-old singer dropped the festive track on Thursday (23.09.21), which comes as the very first song to be released from her upcoming Christmas-themed studio album, ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’.

Kelly’s album will be released on October 15 via Atlantic Records, and will be the star’s ninth studio production and her second Christmas album after 2013’s ‘Wrapped in Red’.

Speaking about her upcoming record, she said: “My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around.’

“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.

“Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to all be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favourite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”

‘When Christmas Comes Around…’ will feature 15 tracks and will be a mixture of original songs and Christmas classics.

Kelly’s record will also see her collaborate with other stars including Ariana Grande on ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’, Chris Stapleton on ‘Glow’, and Brett Eldredge on the previously released 2020 hit ‘Under The Mistletoe’, which will feature on the album as a bonus track.

The ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’ track list is as follows:

1. ‘Merry Christmas Baby’

2. ‘It’s Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas’

3. ‘Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)’

4. ‘Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)’

5. ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’

6. ‘Glow’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

7. ‘Santa Baby’

8. ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande)’

9. ‘Last Christmas’

10. ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

11. ‘Blessed’

12. ‘Christmas Come Early’

Bonus tracks:

13. ‘Under The Mistletoe’ (feat. Brett Eldredge)

14. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

15. ‘Christmas Eve’