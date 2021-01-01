Sir Elton John wants to continue writing with Charlie Puth

Sir Elton John hopes to continue his songwriting partnership with Charlie Puth.



The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who has worked with his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin for five decades - has teamed up with the 29-year-old star on the duet 'After All', taken from his upcoming collaborations LP 'The Lockdown Sessions', and he's admitted he'd love for them to continue to write songs together.



The 74-year-old music legend replied when asked if he'd like to continue collaborating with the 'How Long' singer: "In a heartbeat. I mean, he's written a song called 'Light Switch', which is going to come out soon, hopefully, because it's brilliant, and it's a smash."



The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker hailed Charlie for being a quick worker and even admitted he's a better piano player than him.



Elton continued: "But I would love to work with him, because if you work with a musician as good as Charlie, he works very quickly. He thinks like I do. He's got a brain like I do. And I think in the future, we definitely will write together and work together. I mean, we might write together, maybe we won't do another... Who knows? That's the beauty of music. You never know what's going to happen. But 100%, I would love to write with him and work with him again, because he's so inspiring and it's quick and it's fun. And he comes up, I'll play something. He said, 'Well, what about this?' And he's a much better pianist than I am as far as he can play those jazzy chords. He's got those things. I just, I am what I am. And he is, what he is. But you don't know what he is yet because he hasn't really shown the world."



The 'Crocodile Rock' singer admitted he's been given a "new lease" of life working with young artists, including Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama and Lil Nas X.



On the chart success he and Dua are having with 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)', which is Elton's first top 5 single in the UK since 2003 and a top 10 hit in the US, he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "There are so many surprises on this record. And I think maybe three or four hits. Who knows? But this has just gone into the top 10 AC on the Billboard chart, so it's my 40th top 10 AC record, so that's pretty good. And to have a record that's charging around the world like this, it just gives you a new lease of life. And working with young people like her and Charlie and Dua and Rina Sawayama, and Surfaces, and Lil Nas X, and SG Lewis. It's just so much fun, Olly Alexander from Years & Years, it just gives you momentum and so much adrenaline. It's fantastic."



'The Lockdown Sessions' is released on October 22.



