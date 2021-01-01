Ariana Grande working with Nile Rodgers and more on new album

Nile Rodgers has been working on Ariana Grande's new album.

The Chic legend has revealed Ryan Tedder asked him to produce a song, which the pop superstar's fellow 'The Voice' coach, John Legend, has co-written for the record.

However, the 'Le Freak' hitmaker has been told to keep tight-lipped about what kind of direction the '7 Rings' hitmaker is going in next.

The 69-year-old studio wizard told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Over the last two weeks I’ve done pre-production for The Zutons' new album.

“I just finished John Legend and Ariana Grande too. Working with Ariana was great.

"Look, Ryan Tedder is such an awesome writer that when he called me and gave me the instructions I was like, ‘I’ve got this’.

“I don’t say that in an egotistical way. I believe it's my job to take artists from this place to that place.

“I can’t reveal what the music is like though, that’s for her to reveal.”

Details are slim regarding Ariana's follow-up to October 2020's 'Positions'.

In December, the Grammy-winner released the 'Sweetener' tour film, 'excuse me, i love you', which she hailed as a "love letter" to her fans.

With a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes, the flick captures some of the highlights of the pop star's extensive 2018 tour.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen joked this week that her husband John will feel "awkward" shooting 'The Voice' with Ariana.

The 35-year-old model loves playing Ariana's tunes at home and she thinks that her love of the 'God is a Woman' hitmaker has created an interesting dynamic on the set of the NBC show.

Chrissy - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with John - quipped on her Instagram Story: "Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of 'The Voice', and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande.

"Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household ... and have to be him."