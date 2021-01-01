Harry Styles wins his first-ever Ivor Novello Award

Harry Styles has snagged his first-ever Ivor Novello Award.

The 27-year-old scored the PRS for Music Most Performed Work prize for his hit Adore You off his 2019 album Fine Line in London on Tuesday.

The former One Direction member, who wrote the track with Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon, was among the 70 per cent of recipients who were recognised at the ceremony for the first time.

Adore You and Fine Line have been highly commended across awards shows. The song won an iHeartRadio Award for Best Lyrics and was nominated for a Grammy, a Billboard Music Award and a few MTV Video Music Awards.

Other musicians honoured at the awards ceremony included Lianne La Havas, who won Best Album for her 2020 self-titled release. Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora landed the Special International Award with Apple Music, while Bristol-born musician Willow Kayne scored one of the ceremony’s rising star awards for her efforts across genres, including hip-hop, punk and electronica.