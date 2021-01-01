Lil Nas X wanted Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj on 'Montero'.

The 22-year-old rapper has revealed to fans on Twitter that he has an incomplete track that he wanted to send to the 'Born This Way' hitmaker to see if she fancied adding her vocals to it.

Asked by one follower if he'd ever do a collaboration with the 35-year-old megastar, he replied: “Yes i actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her. (sic)"

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker also revealed that he sent Nicki Minaj 'Industry Baby' - which was co-produced by Kanye West - from the LP to ask her to drop a verse.

Asked to name the track he sent to the 38-year-old rap star, he responded: "industry baby (sic)."

Jack Harlow ended up dropping a verse on the song.

Nas X also let slip during the Q&A that he has an unfinished track called ‘My Little Baby’ featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of his debut studio album.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner vowed this week to release a "banger bop" with Lizzo.

The music star has promised that a collaboration between him and the 'Good As Hell' hitmaker, 33, is "definitely going to happen".

Speaking on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, he spilled: “I was actually talking to Lizzo a few weeks ago [about this]. I feel that it’s definitely going to happen.

“It’s going to be a banger bop, everyone’s going to love it and [Radio 1 is] going to play it three billion times."

The pair struck up a close friendship after their success at the 2020 Grammys and even went out celebrating at a strip club together.

When asked what his highlight of the prestigious awards ceremony was, he previously spilled: “Probably when I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night."

The 'Rodeo' star also pleaded with Rihanna to get in the studio with him.

He said: “I’m feeling Rihanna right now. Rihanna, get in this damn studio.”

Nas X recently revealed he wants to recruit the 'Diamonds' hitmaker and Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny for a remix of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.

'Montero' featured guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Sir Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.