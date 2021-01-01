Richard Ashcroft drops acoustic rendition of This Thing Called Life

Richard Ashcroft has released a stripped-back version of 2010's ‘This Thing Called Life’.



The new cut is taken from the former Verve frontman's upcoming acoustic greatest hits collection, 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1'.



The original featured hip-hop star No I.D. and was released as part of Richard's 'RPA & The United Nations Of Sound' album.



A new music video for the track has also been shared alongside the anthemic song about overcoming challenges and includes archive footage of the 50-year-old rocker as a youngster.



The upcoming LP boasts stripped-back renditions of Richard's most popular songs from his revered solo career and his time in The Verve.



'This Thing Called Life' follows the release of a new version of 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'.



Upon working on the new cut in 2019, Richard regained the rights to the Verve classic, which features a four-second sample of an Andrew Loog Oldham orchestral cover of The Rolling Stones song 'The Last Time'.



While permission for the recording was obtained, permission for use of the song was not, and so at the time of its release in 1997, Richard was forced to give up all the rights to the iconic track, including the total lyrical content.



However, he has since been able to earn royalties again after his team appealed to Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards directly.



The 12-track LP also includes Richard's close pal, Liam Gallagher, on 'C'mon People (We're Making It Now)', which dates back to the late 90s, as he played the song to the 49-year-old former Oasis frontman in Majorca in 1998.



The record is co-produced by Richard and Chris Potter and features his live band, plus string arrangements led by Will Malone recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, with the addition of Chuck Leavell on piano, Roddy Bloomfield leading the brass section, and Steve Wyreman on acoustic guitar and backing vocal arrangements.



'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' is released on October 29 and is available to pre-order now.



Meanwhile, Richard is set to perform a series of acoustic live concerts of his classics, including two sold-out shows at London's iconic Palladium on October 16 and 17, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on October 29, and a sold-out Royal Albert Hall on November 1.



And Liam recently teased that he will be making an appearance at one of the London gigs.



He tweeted earlier this month when a fan sent him Richard's tour poster: "I’ll defo be at 1 of the London gigs 4 shore (sic)"







The full track-listing for 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' is:







1. 'Bittersweet Symphony'



2. 'A Song For The Lovers'



3. 'Sonnet'



4. 'C'mon People (We're Making It Now)'



5. 'Weeping Willow'



6.. 'Lucky Man'



7. 'This Thing Called Life'



8. 'Space & Time'



9. 'Velvet Morning'



10. 'Break The Night With Colour'



11. 'One Day'



12. 'The Drugs Don't Work'