Britney Spears wishes ‘extremely independent’ sons a happy birthday

Britney Spears has celebrated her sons’ birthdays with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old shared a photo with the message, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

In the caption, she mused about what it means to be the mother of two teenage sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things” Spears began. “I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!!”

The Stronger hitmaker described their private celebration as a “small party” with the “coolest ice cream cakes” and lamented about how the boys are “so tall”. The pop star also shared that the two are hitting milestones, including going to their first school dance.

“They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days, my babies in a suit!!! It’s crazy !!!” she continued. “And girls, get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!”

Her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, Jayden attracted attention last year after he called his grandfather, Jamie Spears, a “pretty big “d**k” during an Instagram Live session. His account has since been made private.

“I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love, but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!" Spears concluded.

The mother-of-two recently announced her engagement to her longtime partner Sam Asghari. In an explosive testimony in June, she alleged that her 13-year conservatorship prohibited her from remarrying or having any more children.