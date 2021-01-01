Fugees announce first world tour in 25 years

Fugees are in talks to reunite after 15 years.



According to an insider, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers - comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - have been back in touch to discuss marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 LP 'The Score'.



As well as a film and a tour, which would mark their first run since 2006, it has been claimed new music is also being discussed.



The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It is the reunion which nobody ever believed would happen but it looks like Fugees will finally reunite.



“Lauryn, Pras and Wyclef are still discussing what exactly they will do but they have managed to talk through everything which happened last time and feel like the time is right to return.



“There are loads of ideas being thrown around, including a tour, a movie and maybe even new music — it could be their first album in 25 years. There is a lot of buzz and they all want to make it happen.”



The 'Killing Me Softly' hitmakers split in 1997 to pursue successful solo careers.



Lauryn, 46, wrote and produced tracks for the likes of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige and released her acclaimed debut solo album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' in 1998.



Wyclef, 51, also produced for other artists and released his debut album 'The Carnival' in 1997, which featured multiple appearances from his former bandmates.



Pras, 48, released the popular single 'Ghetto Supastar (This Is What You Are)' featuring Ol'Dirty Bastard and Mya for the 1998 film 'Bulworth'.



The Haitian hip-hop trio reunited to film the music video for 'Just Happy to Be Me' in 1998, for 'Sesame Street' special 'Elmopalooza', as well as the Grammy-winning soundtrack album.



In September 2004, they would reunite on stage for a concert in Brooklyn, and a year later, the group played a 12-minute set at the 2005 BET Awards.



After much speculation regarding a new album, the song 'Take It Easy' leaked online, and went on to be released online in September 2005.



Regarded as one of the most influential groups of the 90s, Fugees have sold over 22 million records worldwide.