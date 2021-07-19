Eric Clapton breaks pledge and plays venue with vaccine mandate

Eric Clapton has gone against his pledge to only play venues without Covid-19 vaccine entry requirements.

The legendary guitarist appeared on stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday. With the move, the 76-year-old went against previous claims that he would not play at venues that require proof of vaccination while on tour.

According to the venue’s website, ticket holders 12 years and older are required to prove they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or provide a negative test result taken within 72 hours. The regulations are in line with the city’s health protocols, which also require attendees to wear a mask while not eating or drinking.

In July, Clapton, who has been vocal in his opposition to mandatory vaccinations, released a statement after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared event locations hosting large crowds must require visitors to provide proof of their vaccine status.

"Following the PM's announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," the guitarist said. "Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The statement was released via Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London-based Italian architect and anti-lockdown activist.