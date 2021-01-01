Tony Hadley announces 40th-anniversary Orchestra gigs

Tony Hadley has added four orchestral gigs to his 40th-anniversary tour.



The 61-year-old pop icon is heading out on the road in 2022, four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet - who he left in 2017 following their 2009 reunion.



The singer, who will perform with his The Fabulous TH Band, had already announced 36 dates across the UK, beginning on March 1 in Bexhill and concluding at the Blackpool Opera House on May 27 next year.



And now, Tony has added new dates for October 2022 in Manchester, Southend, Birmingham, and wrapping at the legendary London Palladium on October 25, which will see him accompanied by a full live orchestra.



Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.



Spandau Ballet - also comprised of John Keeble, Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Martin Kemp - were at the forefront of the New Romantic movement in the 1980s and they topped the charts all over the globe with hit songs such as 'Through the Barricades', 'True' and 'Gold'.



As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands and orchestras and has released five solo LPs, including 2018's 'Talking to the Moon'.



In 2005, he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.



Tony - who started his hugely popular podcast and YouTube channel 'Stars Cars' Guitars' in July 2020 - recently claimed the secret to his longevity as a singer and good health is down to the fact he has never taken drugs, due to a promise he made to his grandmother.



He said: "I made a promise to my grandmother when I was 16 or 17.



"I've never done any of that stuff, and I thank her for that. It was a promise well made."







Tony Hadley 40th Anniversary Tour dates (tickets available from MyTicket.co.uk):







March 2022:







1st March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion



2nd March Croydon Fairfield Halls



4th March High Wycombe The Swan



5th March Guildford G Live



6th March Bournemouth BIC Pavilion Theatre



8th March Cheltenham Town Hall



9th March Cardiff St David’s Hall



11th March Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre



12th March Liverpool Philharmonic



13th March Stoke Victoria Hall



15th March Leicester De Montfort Hall



16th March Sheffield City Hall



18th March Hull City Hall



19th March Halifax Victoria Hall



20th March Stockton Globe



22nd March Perth Concert Hall



23rd March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



24th March Buxton Opera House







May 2022:







5th May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall



6th May Cambridge Corn Exchange



7th May Ipswich Regent Theatre



8th May Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall



10th May Worthing Assembly Hall



11th May Bath Forum



13th May Torquay Princess Pavilion



14th May Portsmouth Guildhall



15th May Oxford New Theatre



17th May Dartford Orchard Theatre



18th May Northampton Derngate



20th May Scunthorpe Baths Hall



21st May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall



22nd May York Barbican



24th May Edinburgh Usher Hall



25th May Newcastle O2 City Hall



26th May Carlisle Sands Centre



27th May Blackpool Opera House







New live orchestra shows:



21st October Manchester Bridgewater Hall



22nd October Southend Cliffs Pavilion



23rd October Birmingham Symphony Hall



25 October London Palladium