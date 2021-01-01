Doja Cat wins Song of the Year at 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Doja Cat's smash hit Say So was named Song of the Year at Broadcast Music Inc.'s 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Monday.



The awards, which recognise the achievements of top songwriters, producers, and music publishers in the genres, were presented online this year.



Celebrating the honourees, Catherine Brewton, the Vice President of Creative at the organisation, said, "Year after year our songwriters raise the bar with their unrivaled creativity, setting a new standard for R&B/Hip-Hop and beyond... Today we celebrate the phenomenal songwriters, producers and publishers whose talent and artistry continue to elevate the culture and drive the genres forward. BMI is honored to represent this exceptional group of music creators and applaud their extraordinary accomplishments."



Song of the Year went to Doja Cat and co-writer Lydia Asrat for Say So. BMI officials highlighted the song, which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and inspired "a viral TikTok dance challenge that saw celebrities and fans joining in on the fun and fueling the record's success."



Roddy Ricch was named Songwriter of the Year for penning five of the 35 most-played songs of the year, including Rockstar, his collaboration with DaBaby, and The Woo, his team-up with 50 Cent and Pop Smoke.



Producer of the Year went to Metro Boomin, winning for the fourth time after being honoured with the title in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing landed Publisher of the Year, as they represent 19 of the 35 best performing songs, including Say So and Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer and Savage.