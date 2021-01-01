Tori Amos' new album inspired by her 'personal crisis' in lockdown

Tori Amos' upcoming album is about being in her "own private hell" in lockdown.

The 58-year-old singer-songwriter has unveiled her follow-up to 2017's 'Native Invader, which is named ‘Ocean To Ocean’.

Released on October 29, the upcoming collection is hailed as the 'Crucify' singer's "most personal work in years", and was penned amid the global pandemic in Cornwall, England, between March 2020 and summer this year.

A press release states that Tori "hit a place of personal crisis" in the third UK lockdown, which saw her holed up in the South West with her husband Mark and grownup daughter Tash and her boyfriend, and the introspective songs are about "hitting rock bottom" and "renewing oneself".

In a statement, Tori explained: “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them.

“Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from - you’ve done it before…”

The musician revealed she would previously jet off to Florida whenever she felt troubled, but that was taken away with the lockdown.

She said: “If you processed troubling things by travelling, that was taken off the table.

“My pattern has been to jump on a plane and go to the States. I would travel just to have new experiences. I had to find a chair instead, and ‘travel’ like I did when I was five – in my head.”

Tori added: “I made a commitment to try and look at things in a way that get me to empowerment.

“But what is power? Sometimes you are not ready to stand up yet – you have to start from sitting on the ground. We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done’, how do you reach that person? It’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

The 'Silent All These Years' hitmaker is also set to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in 2022 in support of 'Ocean To Ocean'.

The run starts on March 11 for two nights at the prestigious London Palladium followed by Glasgow’s O2 Academy on March 14 and Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 15.

For tickets and the full list of tour dates visit www.toriamos.com