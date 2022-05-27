Thank You For The Music: ABBA tour and album their last?

Agnetha Faltskog has suggested ABBA's upcoming avatar tour and album might be their last.

The Swedish pop icons - also comprising Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75 - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year as part of the ‘ABBA Voyage’ run, and have just released their first new music in four decades from their new record, 'Voyage', out on November 5.

However, the 71-year-old singer has cast doubt on the future of the 'Dancing Queen' group, as Agnetha admitted the band members have "minor ailments" that have made their reunion a "struggle".

She said: "I don't really dare to say.

"We're a bit older now and have our minor ailments. We struggle on. But I don't dare say, because it's a bit uncertain.

"At the moment we feel happy that we got this together and let's hope everything goes well in London at the premiere over there."

The ‘Thank You For The Music’ hitmakers have teamed up with an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic - the company founded by George Lucas – to create digital versions of themselves for the concert, using months of motion-capture and performance techniques.

Speaking on Swedish radio, the music legend added: "None of us probably knew what to expect but we've worked with it a lot so you grew into it eventually. We stand there doing these songs with I don't know how many cameras and people.

"It felt great to do it in the end because it was so different.

"Also there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it's the last thing we do. Same thing with the album."

The ‘Voyage’ concert experience will open on May 27 2022 at the ABBA Arena, which is a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The concert will feature ABBA’s two new tracks, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', as well as songs from their upcoming album.