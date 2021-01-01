Adele goes Instagram official with Rich Paul

Adele has confirmed she is dating sports agent Rich Paul.

The British singer and Paul, who represents the likes of LeBron James, were photographed looking friendly at a basketball game in July, and have since been spotted out and about together several times in recent weeks, including while on a date in Los Angeles on 30 August.

And on Sunday, Adele went Instagram official with her new beau by including a happy snap of them in a photobooth at Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis's wedding to Marlen P the previous day.

In addition, the Hello hitmaker uploaded two photos of her posing in a glamorous custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture black column dress with white silk taffeta draped sleeves.

Adele didn’t share any further details, and simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

But while the singer’s fans were pleased to see the update, a lot of them noted that they are now waiting for her to release new music.

“Okay, Adele good. But the real question is, are we getting an album now?” one follower asked, while another jokingly added: “Every time she posts, I get a little heart attack… can’t help it.”

Adele filed for divorce from businessman Simon Konecki in September 2019 after three years of marriage, with the split finalised in March. The former couple shares eight-year-old son Angelo.