NEWS Lil Nas X heading for highest new entry as Ed Sheeran looks to hold top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X leads this week’s highest new entries with That’s What I Want (10) from his new album Montero. The track is one of three Lil Nas X tracks heading for the Top 40 of the UK Official Chart this week – the US singer and rapper’s collaboration with Jack Harlow Industry Baby climbs five places midweek to Number 4, and further down rides Scoop ft. Doja Cat starts out at Number 34.



Ed Sheeran looks set for a second week at Number 1 with his latest single Shivers



Elton John and Dua Lipa’s mash-up collaboration Cold Heart could hit a new peak on Friday, climbing two rungs midweek to Number 2.



Also heading for a new peak this week is Joel Corry, Jax Jones and Charli XCX, their dance floor anthem Out Out could break the Top 5 for the first time on Friday, up two places midweek to Number 5.



Highest climber of the week so far comes courtesy of Nigerian artist CKay, Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) is up seven places to Number 16 over the weekend. If the track keeps up its current momentum, it will land the rising Afrobeats star his first ever UK Top 20 single after making his Top 40 debut just last week.



Elsewhere, big climbs ahead for Anne-Marie & Little Mix, Kiss My (Uh Oh) is up six places midweek to Number 12, while Ed Sheeran’s Visiting Hours also ascends five slots to Number 14 after 48 hours of the chart week.



For the final results tune in to The Official Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.