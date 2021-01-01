NEWS Billie Eilish: 'I didn’t know they [Spice Girls] were people and they had songs' Newsdesk Share with :





Rebecca Judd celebrates 25 years of the Spice Girls' iconic debut album, 'Spice', with contributions from famous fans including Billie Eilish, Mabel and Kacey Musgraves, along with insight from Sporty Spice herself, Melanie C.



Mel C Tells Apple Music About 'Wannabe' and 'Spice'...



As soon as we got together, the five Spice Girls, something magical happened. It was so exciting, it was so new, it was so different. Once 'Wannabe' and the video dropped everything changed. We knew it had to be the first single because it couldn’t follow anything else. It was the introduction, we’re the Spice Girls, we’re a little bit crazy and this is what it’s all about. We were aware we might be seen as a novelty band, or a one hit wonder, but we knew we had a beautiful record and some great songs to follow 'Wannabe' up.



Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Why She Admires The Spice Girls...



The Spice Girls I didn’t know were actually real 'cause I grew up watching Spice World. That movie is so fly - they are fashion icons, those shoes they wear are now popular, they would wear these huge platform shoes and Scary Spice would always dress in these crazy big space outfits. They were so sick! But I didn’t know they were the Spice Girls. I just thought it was a movie. I didn’t know they were people and they had songs. I thought it was a fictional movie, I mean it is a fictional movie - they jump over a river in a bus!



Kacey Musgraves Tells Apple Music That Not Seeing Spice Girls Live Is Her 'Biggest Regret'...



Spice Girls are the ultimate female power group. They were just so outlandish, it was a time of musical groups being popular but I love that it was a powerful group of women who just wore what they wanted to wear and sang all these really fun songs. I never got to see them live, that’s like my biggest regret in life. How can you pick a favourite Spice Girls song? I think I’d have to go with '2 Become 1' - it’s legendary.



Mabel Tells Apple Music About Why She Admires The Spice Girls...

The Spice Girls really mean so much to me, growing up and watching them do their thing it really made me feel like I was capable of doing anything. And they really stood for female empowerment and that was so important growing up as a young woman. The album 'Spice' is just such a mood, I can remember dancing with my sisters and we used to put on platforms and make up routines and just do the most! It’s so hard to pick favourite records but 'Wannabe', 'Say You’ll Be There'… but honestly the album from beginning to end is such a masterpiece and I’m just so grateful that I had it to listen to growing up. I feel like it made me a stronger, better, sassier woman. It really helped me know myself so I’m forever grateful.