T.I. and Tiny Harris will not be charged in Los Angeles sexual abuse case

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have decided to not charge T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris with drugging and sexual assault.

The accuser filed a police report earlier this year in which she claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple after they met in a club in early 2005 and officers launched an investigation into the allegations.

And it is now been revealed the rapper and his wife won't be charged in the case as the alleged incident falls outside the statute of limitations, according to TMZ. The statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims in California is 10 years.

"Without the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration," the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office explained in case documents, reports People.

An attorney for the couple, Shawn Holley, issued a statement to multiple outlets regarding the decision.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations," Holly explained. "We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."

Earlier this year, an attorney for the accuser, Tyrone A. Blackburn, sent letters to law enforcement in both Georgia and California on behalf of 11 women who accused the couple of similar acts.

Blackburn responded to the district attorney's decision, saying it "does not vindicate Clifford Harris and Tiny Harris from the act of raping and drugging Jane Doe (the anonymous accuser). It only amplifies the need to do away with the statute of limitations for sex crimes."

Similar allegations made against the couple in Las Vegas were also dropped due to the statute of limitations.