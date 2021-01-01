Ed Sheeran announces plans for The Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran is set to tour the UK, Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia in 2022.



The 30-year-old pop star is poised to release his long-awaited fourth studio album, '=', later this year, and he's now announced details of his Mathematics Tour tour plans, which will include three shows at Wembley Stadium.



The upcoming tour - which will see Ed perform his new material in front of fans for the first time - is set to kick off in Cork, Ireland, on April 28.



Ed will then perform shows in Limerick and Belfast, before appearing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.



The 'Perfect' hitmaker has also scheduled shows for the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Hampden Park in Glasgow and at Wembley.



Fans who attend the gigs will get to experience Ed's new production set-up.



The chart-topping star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - will also perform in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France in July, before he heads to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Poland the following month.



The Mathematics Tour tour concludes in September, when Ed is scheduled to perform in Vienna, Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt, when he'll perform the last show at the Deutsche Bank Park on September 23.



The gigs will mark Ed's first stadium shows since his record-breaking Divide Tour, which became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by 2019.



General sale for all territories will begin on September 25 and tickets can be purchased via www.edsheeran.com.



Ed and his team have also taken steps to ensure fans aren't being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.



The tour will use specially developed mobile digital technology to stop unofficial secondary sites from selling tickets at inflated prices.