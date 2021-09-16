Jorja Smith among winners at GRM Rated Awards 2021

Jorja Smith was named Female Artist of the Year at the GRM Rated Awards 2021 on Thursday (16.09.21).

The 24-year-old singer was among the winners at the annual award ceremony, which honours the best talent in the UK rap and grime music scene.

The awards took place virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and recognised some of the scene’s biggest names and their contribution to UK music between June 1 2019 to June 1 2020.

Central Cee, a 23-year-old rapper, was among one of the biggest winners of the night as he scooped up both Male Artist of the Year and Breakthrough of the Year, while the prestigious Album of the Year gong went to Ghetts for his record, ‘Conflict of Interest’.

YouTuber Niko Omilana was the winner of the Personality of the Year trophy, while two awards – Track of the Year and Video of the Year – went to Tion Wayne and Russ Millions for their single, ‘Body’.

Heartless Crew took home the Legacy Award, while M1OnTheBeat was named Producer of the Year and Radio DJ of the Year went to Charlie Sloth.

The award ceremony was hosted by Michael Dapaah and Jourdan Dunn, who took over from regular host Idris Elba.

Michael said: “It was an honour to be taking over from Idris. I’m proud of how far the culture and black music has come within the UK, and it’s great to be back at the awards this year having been nominated and won myself. Now coming back and hosting alongside Jourdan Dunn - who is someone I respect highly – it’s a full circle moment. Big up everybody and thanks GRM.”

The full list of winners at the GRM Rated Awards 2021:

Legacy Award

Heartless Crew

Album of the Year

Ghetts – ‘Conflict of Interest’

Female Artist of the Year

Jorja Smith

Male Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Breakthrough of the Year

Central Cee

Personality of the Year

Niko Omilana

Track of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Video of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Mixtape of the Year

Potter Payper – ‘Training Day 3’

Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

Producer of the Year

M1OnTheBeat