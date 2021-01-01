Nicki Minaj claims she was invited to The White House after controversial vaccine comments

Nicki Minaj has claimed she scored a White House invite after tweeting misinformation about Covid-19.



The 38-year-old rapper made headlines earlier this week when she announced she wasn't attending the Met Gala because of its vaccination policy, revealing that she is yet to be vaccinated and claiming that her cousin's friend "became impotent" and his "testicles became swollen" after he got the vaccine.



On Wednesday, she claimed officials at The White House were keen to meet with her to discuss her views on Covid-19 and the vaccine.



"The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction," the Super Bass hitmaker tweeted. "Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human (sic)."



White House officials have since clarified that the Grammy nominee has not been invited, but rather was offered a phone call from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to answer any questions she may have about vaccination.



"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," the White House official said in a statement to NBC News.



Minaj responded to the statement in a 14-minute Instagram Live video in which she was adamant she was invited.



"Do y'all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f**king White House. Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?" she said, before claiming she was invited to meet Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.



"I said, 'Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a (Instagram) Live?' And they said that they're open to me to choosing a platform to do a Live but they never have taken that off the table for me to come to the White House," she insisted.