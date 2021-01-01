Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears over prenup joke

Octavia Spencer has issued an apology to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari after joking the two should get a prenup.



The Oscar-winning actress hit headlines earlier this week when she commented on Spears' engagement announcement, urging her to make Asghari sign a prenup before they get married.



And the 51-year-old has now revealed that she reached out to the couple privately to apologise for the joke.



"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," The Help star wrote beneath a photo of the couple on Instagram on Wednesday.



"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," the Hidden Figures star continued. "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."



Asghari commented on the post and accepted the apology, writing, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."



The 27-year-old personal trainer previously reassured fans that he would be signing an "iron clad" prenup before marrying Spears after reading fans' concerns about their engagement news.



After the announcement, the 39-year-old deactivated her Instagram account, citing a need to focus on the excitement around her engagement.