Is a new Frank Ocean album on the way?

Frank Ocean is rumoured to have a new album on the way.



According to HITS Daily Double, the 33-year-old star has "reportedly been taking meetings and playing the music for execs as he plans his return".



The 'Swim Good' hitmaker is no longer signed to a label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of his acclaimed 2016 LP 'Blonde'.



And the outlet claims Frank is trying “his best to avoid doing business with the majors."



The 'Nikes' star had previously insisted he doesn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and suggested he might stick to a "half-a-song format".



At the time, he said: "Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format."



The 'Slide' hitmaker also said it was important for him to self-release 'Blonde', because he didn't have to worry about how it did in the charts like his previous album, 2012's 'Channel Orange'.



He said: "With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records."



The album rumour comes after it was confirmed that Frank will headline Coachella in 2023.



The music star - who hasn't played live since 2017 - was due to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but unfortunately, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



And while the world-famous music extravaganza will return in April 2022, Frank won't play until 2023.



Coachella's co-founder Paul Tollett said: “Right now, it’s the Wild West.



“I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”



Meanwhile, Frank recently launched his own independent American luxury company called Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves.